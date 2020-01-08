Global  

Alex Trebek Donates $100k to Homeless Shelter

TMZ.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Alex Trebek proves time and again he's selfless despite his own personal struggles ... this time, lending his hand to L.A.'s desperate homeless crisis. The beloved game show host donated $100k to the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission ... a…
