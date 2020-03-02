Global  

Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Scandal Involves 8 Deputy Sheriffs

TMZ.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Eight deputies were involved in snapping and taking and/or sharing photos of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash site ... according to L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. The Sheriff made the revelation Monday, saying he's "shocked" by the scandal and…
News video: 'Sense Of Betrayal': Sheriff Villanueva Says 8 Deputies Involved In Sharing Of Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

'Sense Of Betrayal': Sheriff Villanueva Says 8 Deputies Involved In Sharing Of Kobe Bryant Crash Photos 01:15

 Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday that eight deputies were involved in the sharing of graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.

Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene [Video]Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene

Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene Kobe Bryant's widow is "absolutely devastated" by the allegations, according to her lawyer, Gary Robb. A public safety..

Vanessa Bryant Reacts To Kobe Bryant Crash Site Photos Being Leaked & Shared [Video]Vanessa Bryant Reacts To Kobe Bryant Crash Site Photos Being Leaked & Shared

Vanessa Bryant reacts to helicopter crash site photos being shared.

Kobe Bryant Crash Site Photos Have Been Deleted, Sheriff Confirms in Response to Vanessa's Statement

The photos that were taken from the site of Kobe Bryant‘s helicopter crash site have been deleted, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has confirmed. On...
LA County sheriff says 8 deputies took Bryant crash photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said eight deputies allegedly took or shared graphic photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash...
