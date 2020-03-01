Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Yung Berg Says Megan Thee Stallion Doesn't Have Bad Record Deal

Yung Berg Says Megan Thee Stallion Doesn't Have Bad Record Deal

TMZ.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion shoulda known what she was getting into when she signed her first contract with a record label, because she put pen to paper herself ... so says Yung Berg. We got the "Sexy Can I" rapper at LAX Monday and asked about Meg's beef…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Megan Thee Stallion Talks Record Label Drama on Social Media | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Record Label Drama on Social Media | Billboard News 01:25

 Megan Thee Stallion Talks Record Label Drama on Social Media | Billboard News

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion Claims Record Label Is Blocking Her From Releasing New Music [Video]Megan Thee Stallion Claims Record Label Is Blocking Her From Releasing New Music

Megan Thee Stallion Claims Record Label Is Blocking Her From Releasing New Music Megan Thee Stallion recently took to Instagram Live to publicly slam her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Megan Thee Stallion accuses record label of preventing her from releasing new music [Video]Megan Thee Stallion accuses record label of preventing her from releasing new music

Megan Thee Stallion has accused her record label 1501 of prohibiting her from releasing new music.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion Exposes 1501 Record Label: “Greedy Game”

Megan Thee Stallion Exposes 1501 Record Label: “Greedy Game”Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion is letting the truth out. The famous twerking queen has publicly targeted her record label 1501 with a must-see rant. Big...
SOHH

From Prince to Megan Thee Stallion: When record contracts go wrong

Megan Thee Stallion and Juicy J have fallen out with their record labels - and they're not the first.
BBC News


Tweets about this

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Yung Berg Says Megan Thee Stallion Doesn’t Have Bad Record Deal 7 minutes ago

EpicNewsWorld

EpicNews Yung Berg Says Megan Thee Stallion Doesn’t Have Bad Record Deal https://t.co/8wnCTp4WQ2 https://t.co/cKoPfeChHf 8 minutes ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Yung Berg Says Megan Thee Stallion Doesn’t Have Bad Record Deal https://t.co/IwHVrXYbJ9 https://t.co/av8CyIYRbN 9 minutes ago

ArleneValledo

arlene valledo Yung Berg Says Megan Thee Stallion Doesn’t Have Bad Record Deal https://t.co/ePx8w3SsfT 10 minutes ago

WooPinkNews

🇺🇸 Woopink.com Celeb 🥂 & Gossip 🎭 & More 🔥 Yung Berg Says Megan Thee Stallion Doesn’t Have Bad Record Deal https://t.co/Bt6CXk2M4Q https://t.co/zzREj2CX89 15 minutes ago

arianantltcgia1

Dec @ School RT @TMZ: Yung Berg Says Megan Thee Stallion Doesn't Have Bad Record Deal https://t.co/AgqGrSWmJS 18 minutes ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Yung Berg Says Megan Thee Stallion Doesn’t Have Bad Record Deal https://t.co/oYaCMEBwF5 https://t.co/IsCZb9aB6b 18 minutes ago

TMZ

TMZ Yung Berg Says Megan Thee Stallion Doesn't Have Bad Record Deal https://t.co/AgqGrSWmJS 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.