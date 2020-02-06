Global  

Hillary Clinton Won't Endorse Biden Yet, Still No Bernie Love Either

TMZ.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Hillary Clinton is at our doorstep once again -- but she's still sitting on a fence politically ... not quite ready to endorse Joe Biden, and per usual, taking shots at Bernie Sanders. The former Secretary of State walked into the ABC Studios…
Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Leads SC Polls, Hoping State’s Record of Picking Democratic Nominee Continues [Video]Joe Biden Leads SC Polls, Hoping State’s Record of Picking Democratic Nominee Continues

If there’s an early voting state that could predict the nomination for the Democratic Party, it’s South Carolina. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains why.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:14Published

Bernie Sanders Raised $25 Million in January [Video]Bernie Sanders Raised $25 Million in January

Bernie Sanders Raised $25 Million in January The sum puts the Sanders campaign at a significant financial advantage over the other Democratic candidates. The amount is the result of 1.3 million..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hillary Clinton will support Bernie Sanders if he wins Democratic nomination

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton has expressed scepticism about Bernie Sanders – but said she will support the Democratic nominee regardless of who...
Belfast Telegraph

Hillary Clinton Mocks Bernie Sanders In Super Tuesday Shot: His Campaign is Just Baloney

With voters headed to the polls in 14 states to help decide who will face President Donald Trump in the fall, Hillary Clinton ramped up her attacks on one of the...
Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times

