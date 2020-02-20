Police Body Cam Shows Fatal Shooting of 'ER' Actress Vanessa Marquez

A Baltimore County police officer who fatally shot a man during a traffic stop on I-83 in Baltimore County is back on active duty, the department said Thursday.

Eight people killed outside shops in Germany The man suspected of two fatal shootings in the city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, police said. Officers in Germany also found another body at the same address in the early hours of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:31Published 2 weeks ago