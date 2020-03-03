Global  

Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and More Send Love and Support for Nashville Tornado Victims

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Additionally, Carrie Underwood bets 'everybody was crying' on that scary night and Kacey Musgraves pledges to 'help in any way' she can after the disaster hit the state.
Taylor Swift Sends Her Love to Those Affected By the Deadly Nashville Tornado

Many fans know that Nashville is near and dear to Taylor Swift's heart, which is why she's sending all of her love to those affected by the devastating tornado...
E! Online

