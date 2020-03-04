Joanna Jedrzejczyk Blasts Colby Covington, 'He's A 'Prick!'

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

"[Colby Covington's] a prick. I don't care about this guy. He doesn't know how to act. He's not a real man." That is UFC star Joanna Jedrzejczyk talking about Colby -- her American Top Team gym mate -- and it's crystal clear she hates his guts.… 👓 View full article

