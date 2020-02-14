Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Alex Trebek Says He Almost Gave Up on Life During Cancer Treatment

Alex Trebek Says He Almost Gave Up on Life During Cancer Treatment

TMZ.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Alex Trebek says he almost gave up on life during his battle with cancer, but he's glad he didn't and is celebrating a huge milestone. The beloved "Jeopardy!" host just gave an update on his health, and there's good news. The one-year survival rate…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boy diagnosed with aggressive cancer weeks before 4th birthday [Video]Boy diagnosed with aggressive cancer weeks before 4th birthday

A "fit and healthy" young boy who showed no signs of being ill was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer just weeks after his fourth birthday - after a routine blood test. Oliver Stephenson went for a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:08Published

Dog lover says her two German shepherds detected her breast CANCER [Video]Dog lover says her two German shepherds detected her breast CANCER

A dog lover says she owes her life to her two German shepherds - after they detected her breast CANCER.Linda Munkley, 65, was left baffled when five-year-old dog Bea began frequently leaping up at her..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OLVOXO

mood: gray tech ranger RT @TMZ: Alex Trebek Says He Almost Gave Up on Life During Cancer Treatment https://t.co/eRMfnGxIhk 2 minutes ago

brandonpromo

Brandon Thompson Alex Trebek Says He Almost Gave Up on Life During Cancer Treatment https://t.co/vnQC2fTase #tmz #news #celebrity https://t.co/qFRtBb9vNz 3 minutes ago

Liz_Fine

HausOfFine Alex Trebek Says He Almost Gave Up on Life During Cancer Treatment via @TMZ https://t.co/FaW32d101S 3 minutes ago

StarbuzzGR

Starbuzz Alex Trebek Says He Almost Gave Up on Life During Cancer Treatment - https://t.co/8DtDLAcYQQ #starbuzz 4 minutes ago

conociaunHD_P

wilson villa Alex Trebek Says He Almost Gave Up on Life During Cancer Treatment https://t.co/4c4k4OGSX4 https://t.co/rvQ62vodJD 5 minutes ago

ItsMyronMays

Myron Mays Alex Trebek Says He Almost Gave Up on Life During Cancer Treatment - https://t.co/Ma2tChf0Wy 9 minutes ago

ArleneValledo

arlene valledo Alex Trebek Says He Almost Gave Up on Life During Cancer Treatment https://t.co/ofLZKmJvPQ 13 minutes ago

Techinfinityli1

Techinfinitylife Alex Trebek Says He Almost Gave Up on Life During Cancer Treatment https://t.co/cXJcmfe4Bg https://t.co/hbHeTN7AUa 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.