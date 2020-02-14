mood: gray tech ranger RT @TMZ: Alex Trebek Says He Almost Gave Up on Life During Cancer Treatment https://t.co/eRMfnGxIhk 2 minutes ago Brandon Thompson Alex Trebek Says He Almost Gave Up on Life During Cancer Treatment https://t.co/vnQC2fTase #tmz #news #celebrity https://t.co/qFRtBb9vNz 3 minutes ago HausOfFine Alex Trebek Says He Almost Gave Up on Life During Cancer Treatment via @TMZ https://t.co/FaW32d101S 3 minutes ago Starbuzz Alex Trebek Says He Almost Gave Up on Life During Cancer Treatment - https://t.co/8DtDLAcYQQ #starbuzz 4 minutes ago wilson villa Alex Trebek Says He Almost Gave Up on Life During Cancer Treatment https://t.co/4c4k4OGSX4 https://t.co/rvQ62vodJD 5 minutes ago Myron Mays Alex Trebek Says He Almost Gave Up on Life During Cancer Treatment - https://t.co/Ma2tChf0Wy 9 minutes ago arlene valledo Alex Trebek Says He Almost Gave Up on Life During Cancer Treatment https://t.co/ofLZKmJvPQ 13 minutes ago Techinfinitylife Alex Trebek Says He Almost Gave Up on Life During Cancer Treatment https://t.co/cXJcmfe4Bg https://t.co/hbHeTN7AUa 16 minutes ago