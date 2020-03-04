Global  

NHL's Johnny Boychuk Slashed In Eye With Skate, Took 90 Stitches To Repair

TMZ.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Good news, bad news for Boychuck ... The good ... Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello says the defenseman did NOT suffer damage to his eyeball in the accident. The bad ... the injury took 90 stitches to repair! "He felt the skate blade get his eye,"…
Isles’ Boychuk gets 90 stitches after taking skate to face

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches to his eyelid after being hit in the face with a skate but suffered no damage...
Seattle Times

Isles' Boychuk has no eye issues after 90 stitches

New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches to close a cut after taking a skate blade to the face against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday...
ESPN


