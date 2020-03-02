Global  

Whoopi Goldberg Thinks Andrew Yang Would Be Great Mayor of New York

Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Corcoran are the newest members of the Yang Gang ... because they think Andrew Yang has the chops to make a run for mayor of New York City!!! We got Whoopi in the Big Apple Wednesday morning and our guy asked about the…
Andrew Yang Tells Reporter He’s Considering a Run for Mayor of New York City

Andrew Yang Tells Reporter He’s Considering a Run for Mayor of New York CityFormer 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful tuned CNN political commentator *Andrew Yang* is considering a run to become the next mayor of New York City.
Mediaite

Andrew Yang considering a New York City mayoral run: report

After an impressive run for the highest office in the land, businessman Andrew Yang is reportedly mulling over another run for office- this time as New York...
FOXNews.com

