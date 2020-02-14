Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Show Your Work: Harry Styles and the Secrets of (teen) Pop Success

Show Your Work: Harry Styles and the Secrets of (teen) Pop Success

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Duana and I don’t agree on much when it comes to fangirling. She’s Ray Romano and I’m Timothee Chalamet. She’s Spring Awakening and I’m BTS. But we do intersect somewhere and his name is Harry Styles. This surprised me. I’m more likely to get down with Harry than she is but there’s something about H...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: BTS Lands Largest Debut of 2020 With 'Map of the Soul: 7’

BTS Lands Largest Debut of 2020 With 'Map of the Soul: 7’ 01:24

 BTS Lands Largest Debut of 2020 With 'Map of the Soul: 7’ It is BTS' fourth No. 1 album on the 'Billboard' 200 chart. 'Map of the Soul: 7’ earned 422,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Feb. 27, including 347,000 in album sales. The South Korean pop group's latest album was released on...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry Styles eyes Lizzo collaboration [Video]Harry Styles eyes Lizzo collaboration

Harry Styles has teased the possibility of hitting the recording studio with his new pop friend LIzzo.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:40Published

Harry Styles Wanted to Become a Physiotherapist [Video]Harry Styles Wanted to Become a Physiotherapist

Harry Styles Wanted to Become a Physiotherapist The former One Direction star became a musician because he was told there were "no jobs in physiotherapy." Styles has become one of the world's most..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harry Styles Reveals Which Pop Song He Wishes He'd Written

Harry Styles is revealing which current pop song he wishes he’d written! The 26-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer performed at a Secret Session for...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.