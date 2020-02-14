Global  

Nicki Minaj's Husband Arrested for Not Registering as Sex Offender

AceShowbiz Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Kenneth Petty is thrown into federal prison for failing to register as a sex offender after moving from New York to California in 2019 before his marriage to his femcee wife.
