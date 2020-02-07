Meek Mill Has Shady Reaction to Nicki Minaj's Husband Getting Arrested

Meanwhile, instead of being bothered by Meek's alleged petty move, some others are concerned with the fact that the 'Anaconda' hitmaker marries a guy with such background.



Recent related videos from verified sources 600 Breezy Denies Offering Meek Mill Assistance In Killing Nicki Minaj's Husband 600 Breezy appeared to offer Meek Mill quite the assist on Wednesday (February 5) after the “Going Bad” rapper exchanged some heated words with his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj on.. Credit: HipHopDX Duration: 01:43Published on February 8, 2020 Nicki Minaj immediatly regretted engaging in latest Meek Mill feud Nicki Minaj apparently wishes she had kept her "mouth shut" instead of wasting her time and energy feuding with her former boyfriend Meek Mill on social media on Wednesday. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:44Published on February 7, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this