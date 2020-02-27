Global  

Nik Wallenda Tightrope Walks Across Active Volcano

TMZ.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
It seemed impossible ... but Nik Wallenda did the improbable ... walking all the way across a very active volcano and balancing the entire way on a tightrope. The view looking down on the scorching-hot lava lake was incredible, and it was broadcast…
News video: Tonight: Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks over world’s most active volcano

Tonight: Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks over world’s most active volcano 02:09

 Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Channel 13: Daredevil Nik Wallenda will walk over the world’s most active volcano.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nik Wallenda in Nicaragua for highwire walk over active volcano [Video]Nik Wallenda in Nicaragua for highwire walk over active volcano

Daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing to conquer his most dangerous highwire walk yet – over an active volcano in Nicaragua.

'Volcano Live!' With Nik Wallenda [Video]'Volcano Live!' With Nik Wallenda

Tonight @ 8PM, right here on ABC

Recent related news from verified sources

'I could fall to my death:' tightrope walker Wallenda readies to cross active volcano

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda fears the worst-possible outcome as he prepares for his latest high wire act - trekking across a live volcano in Nicaragua on...
Reuters

Nik Wallenda Attempts Tightrope Walk Across Active Volcano (Video)

Nik Wallenda attempts a high-wire walk across an active volcano! The 41-year-old acrobat successfully completed the tightrope walk across the Masaya Volcano in...
Just Jared

