The (Non) Fighting Cock: Eric Dier launches one man stands invasion at Spurs

Not long after Spurs lost at home to Norwich in the FA Cup, Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier dashed into the stands to confront a member of the self-described ‘Yid Army’ who he felt had “insulted” him. (No – he’s wasn’t going to fetch the ball after teammate Erik Lamela’s missed penalty.) Aside from the obvious point that few Spurs fans knew the big lummox could act with such pace and passion, what happened next was every bit as forgettable as a Dier performance on the pitch. A few videos of the moment appeared over Twitter. But aside from Dier moving forwards and fans moving sidewards to get a closer look, nothing occurred. Cantona’s kung-fu kick at Crystal Palace reminds the unsullied benchmark of ad-libbed pro-fan interaction.



Spurs’ thin-skinned manager Jose Mourinho was moved to tell media: “I think Eric did what we professionals cannot do but probably every one of us would do.”



Minds turn to Mourinho’s snide poke in the eye when boss at Real Madrid match and being menaced by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Mourinho’s fighting prowess is pretty much on a par with players and fans of his latest club:







Nothing more embarrassing than folk who can’t even do hooliganism properly. (These are Spurs and Chelsea fans almost fighting). pic.twitter.com/CSacdgy49h



— Stig Abell (@StigAbell) February 23, 2020



For those of who missed Eric’s moment of nothingness, here it is:







Eric Dier ft Stone Coldpic.twitter.com/nNQdnrpexl



— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 5, 2020







Full footage of Eric Dier jumping over the stands and going over to confront a fan who was insulting & abusing his brother. Brotherly love, I respect that. pic.twitter.com/5xeSQ8Vj5a



— FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) March 4, 2020



And for those of you want to see another Eric at it, here that is:



The Football Association and Tottenham are investigating the incident. Others are working out of Cantona (85) is still faster than Eric Dier (8).


