Flavor Flav Says Chuck D Had No Right to Fire Him from Public Enemy

TMZ.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Flavor Flav scoffs at the notion Chuck D had any right to fire him from Public Enemy ... because he says there's NO GROUP if one of them is MIA. We got FF hangin' in Vegas Wednesday night and he could not have been clearer ... Chuck D can't fire…
News video: Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance

Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance 01:22

 Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Following Dispute Over Bernie Sanders Performance The rap group announced the news in a statement to 'Rolling Stone.' Public Enemy, via 'Rolling Stone' Public Enemy, via 'Rolling Stone' The split comes days after Flav accused Bernie Sanders' campaign of using his...

Public Enemy Says Split With Flavor Flav Not A Political Decision [Video]Public Enemy Says Split With Flavor Flav Not A Political Decision

Rap group Public Enemy has split with founding member Flavor Flav.

Public Enemy Announces Flavor Flav Is No Longer Part Of The Group [Video]Public Enemy Announces Flavor Flav Is No Longer Part Of The Group

LOS ANGELES, CA – Although Chuck D recently said Flavor Flav would have one year to “get his act together,” Public Enemy has just announced he’s no longer part of the groundbreaking Hip Hop..

Flavor Flav Denies Supporting Donald Trump After Public Enemy Firing

The ousted Public Enemy member insists he didn't support the current President of the United States following his exit from the hip-hop group after dispute with...
AceShowbiz

Flavor Flav Says This Is the Real Reason He Was Fired From Public Enemy

Flav spoke to England's Guardian about what he thinks the real reason is behind his firing from the hip-hop group after more than three decades.
Billboard.com

