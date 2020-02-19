Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Demi Lovato's 'I Love Me' Video References OD and Wilmer Valderrama

Demi Lovato's 'I Love Me' Video References OD and Wilmer Valderrama

TMZ.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Demi Lovato is sending a message about 2 major events in her life -- one involving her ex-BF, Wilmer Valderrama -- but you're gonna have to watch her upcoming music vid very closely to get her point. TMZ got a not-yet-seen snippet from her "I Love…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato 'supportive' of Wilmer Valderrama's engagement [Video]Demi Lovato 'supportive' of Wilmer Valderrama's engagement

Demi Lovato is "fully supportive" of her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, following his engagement to Amanda Pacheco.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:54Published

Dieting led to Demi Lovato’s 2018 overdose [Video]Dieting led to Demi Lovato’s 2018 overdose

Dieting and intense workouts led to Demi Lovato's sobriety slip and overdose in 2018.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Demi Lovato Teases She'll Fight Herself In 'I Love Me' Music Video

Demi Lovato announced her new single “I Love Me” earlier this week, and now, she’s giving a first look at the music video! The 27-year-old singer and...
Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nathodg21

Natalie Hodgkinson RT @justcatchmedemi: Demi Lovato's 'I Love Me' Video References OD and Wilmer Valderrama https://t.co/2rwlUqDqLp 10 seconds ago

hayleyisbaeley

trevor #ILoveMe RT @TMZ: Demi Lovato's 'I Love Me' Video References OD and Wilmer Valderrama https://t.co/ro5PcjwUYx 51 seconds ago

StarbuzzGR

Starbuzz Demi Lovato's 'I Love Me' Video References OD and Wilmer Valderrama - https://t.co/4d5HVbWjj0 #starbuzz 2 minutes ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/K8zbkwhKke When Demi Lovato promised fans that she had "f*cking fire" coming soon, she wasn't lying!… https://t.co/H4dc97DTbj 3 minutes ago

camila_healing

𝓛𝓮𝓽 𝓱𝓮𝓻 𝓯𝓵𝔂 🕊️🔗 RT @demetriaaalove: Demi Lovato in the “I Love Me” music video, out this Friday!!! ❤️ https://t.co/n0QBAmp4us 4 minutes ago

camila_healing

𝓛𝓮𝓽 𝓱𝓮𝓻 𝓯𝓵𝔂 🕊️🔗 RT @demetriaaalove: There will be a Camp Rock reference in Demi Lovato’s music video “I Love Me”. https://t.co/mhYjo2wOyy 4 minutes ago

camila_healing

𝓛𝓮𝓽 𝓱𝓮𝓻 𝓯𝓵𝔂 🕊️🔗 RT @demetriaaalove: A younger version of Demi Lovato, Dallas Lovato (sister) and Dianna De La Garza (mom) make a cameo in the “I Love Me” m… 4 minutes ago

camila_healing

𝓛𝓮𝓽 𝓱𝓮𝓻 𝓯𝓵𝔂 🕊️🔗 RT @demetriaaalove: Demi Lovato’s new single “I Love Me” debuts tonight at midnight including the music video. https://t.co/EDOLKEqlzB 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.