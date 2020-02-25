Ben Affleck and Deep Water co-star Ana de Armas seen together in Cuba
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Ana de Armas just covered Vanity Fair and after the success of Knives Out, with several projects in the pipeline, she’s breaking big. Her most recent project is the lead role opposite Ben Affleck in Deep Water, based on the Patricia Highsmith novel about a couple in an open marriage and the mind gam...
ET Canada has all the details on the rumoured romance between “Deep Water” co-stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who were recently spotted vacationing together in the actress’ hometown of Havana, Cuba.