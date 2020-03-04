Global  

Arnold Schwarzenegger Shows Inside Empty Fitness Expo Due to Coronavirus

Friday, 6 March 2020
Arnold Schwarzenegger's showing us his completely empty fitness expo venue -- shut down due to coronavirus fears, and it's a pretty eerie scene. Arnold joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday from inside the massive 750,000-square-foot convention space in…
News video: Coronavirus fears prompt Arnold Schwarzenegger to terminate Ohio Sports Expo

Coronavirus fears prompt Arnold Schwarzenegger to terminate Ohio Sports Expo 00:35

 Arnold Schwarzenegger’s upcoming Sports Festival has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sues Robot Lookalike Creator [Video]Arnold Schwarzenegger Sues Robot Lookalike Creator

The Russian robotics company Promobot—makers of the touchscreen coronavirus robot—piqued horrified curiosity at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show with an animatronic Terminator-era Arnold..

Arnold Schwarzenegger is suing a company that made a robot of him [Video]Arnold Schwarzenegger is suing a company that made a robot of him

When Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Terminator” character said “I’ll be back,” this probably wasn’t what he had in mind. The actor and former governor of California is suing a robotics company..

Arnold Schwarzenegger Postpones Fitness Expo Due To Coronavirus

Bad news for health freaks planning to hit up Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sports Festival this weekend ... the event has been terminated due to the coronavirus. For...
USATODAY.com

