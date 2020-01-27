Global  

Mark Cuban Fined $500k By NBA For Trashing Refs, Commish Goes Nuclear

TMZ.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The NBA has hit Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban with a $500,000 fine for publicly blasting NBA refs in the wake of a controversial call in a Feb. 22 game. But, the NBA and Commish Adam Silver are making it clear, they're FURIOUS with Cuban -- and…
