Woody Allen Memoir Canceled by Publisher Following Staff Walkout

TMZ.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Woody Allen's been officially canceled ... by the publishing company that was going to release his memoir next month. Hachette Book Group announced it will no longer publish the famed, but controversial, director's memoir, "Apropos of Nothing,"…
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Publishing house staff stage walk-out over Woody Allen memoir

Publishing house staff stage walk-out over Woody Allen memoir 00:35

 Staff at publishing house Little, Brown and Company staged a walkout on Thursday to protest plans to release Woody Allen's memoir.

Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News [Video]Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News

Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:56Published

Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir [Video]Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir

Ronan Farrow has condemned executives at his publisher Hachette after they announced plans to release his father Woody Allen's memoir.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published


Woody Allen Memoir Dropped by Publisher After Employee Walkout

Hachette Book Group has dropped Woody Allen’s autobiography, “Apropos of Nothing,” a day after dozens of the company’s employees staged a walkout in...
The Wrap

Woody Allen's Memoir Dropped by Publisher After Staff Walk-Out

Woody Allen‘s memoir will no longer be published by Hatchette. The publishing company revealed that the 84-year-old director’s A Propos of Nothing will no...
Just Jared

camdenluxford

Camden Luxford RT @rudoren: BREAKING: Woody Allen memoir canceled after publisher’s staff walk out https://t.co/2bPciRkQVV via @jdforward 7 seconds ago

TIMECulture

TIME Culture Woody Allen’s Publisher Cancels His Memoir Four Days After Announcing It https://t.co/HiX87nJe6X 12 seconds ago

jennylens

Jenny Lens RT @voxdotcom: Woody Allen’s memoir is now officially cancelled https://t.co/GbFpr21oI9 14 seconds ago

m_saakyan

Manyak Saakyan Woody Allen’s memoir canceled by Hachette Book Group after employee protest https://t.co/HqVArJyeTh via @YahooEnt 1 minute ago

mettahapa

#AsianAmericansforBernie RT @FlyingWithSara: Workers. Have. Power. (Real life Shanker power, Woody) https://t.co/YV2JbxEP2r 1 minute ago

SAAR1980

Electro Magnetic RT @TMZ: Woody Allen Memoir Canceled by Publisher Following Staff Walkout https://t.co/g8EMWbKCes 1 minute ago

LauraSexAngel

Laura-"Sex Angel" Woody Allen’s memoir canceled by Hachette Book Group after employee protest: https://t.co/tEcpyNwJv4 via @AOL 2 minutes ago

seo_queens

Seo Queen Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir https://t.co/AvNLinVHIJ https://t.co/M6KMVnshnV 2 minutes ago

