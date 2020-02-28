Global  

Khabib Nurmagomedov Kicks Tony Ferguson's UFC Belt, Intense Video

TMZ.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
THE DISRESPECT IS REAL!!!! Khabib Nurmagomedov straight up KICKED Tony Ferguson's interim UFC lightweight championship belt during an intense face-off Friday ... and it got VERY close to getting violent. Khabib and Tony were doing a media event to…
Recent related news from verified sources

Khabib Nurmagomedov says judges were wrong to award Conor McGregor third round in their fight – and it’s hard to argue

Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his UFC lightweight title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April. However, the name Conor McGregor is never too far away when...
talkSPORT


