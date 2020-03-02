Global  

Kids Selling Hand Sanitizer Instead of Lemonade To Combat Coronavirus

TMZ.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
When life gives you fears over coronavirus ... make some hand sanitizer and sell it at your lemonade stand!!! Check out these funny pics of two young entrepreneurs in Texas ... the kids are putting a twist on the classic suburban lemonade stand by…
