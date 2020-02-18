'The Young and The Restless' Actor Roscoe Born Passed Away

Olivia Sklar Roscoe Born, ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘One Life to Live’ Actor, Dies at 69 https://t.co/lKE3DkvU1D via @variety 5 minutes ago dkstx56 RIP this guy was one of the BEST bad guys EVER... sorry to hear this news. Roscoe Born Dies: ‘The Young And The Re… https://t.co/9QagRZ3OgC 22 minutes ago Pat Robins RT @wildsoundfest: Roscoe Born, ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘One Life to Live’ Actor, Dies at 69 — Variety https://t.co/1Lcmx52po1 htt… 33 minutes ago Fan Fiction Festival Roscoe Born, ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘One Life to Live’ Actor, Dies at 69 — Variety https://t.co/imgxWsigJi https://t.co/89abz1hpmH 43 minutes ago WILDsound Festival Review Roscoe Born, ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘One Life to Live’ Actor, Dies at 69 — Variety https://t.co/1Lcmx52po1 https://t.co/0XNdl7CEnl 43 minutes ago Fantasy/Sci-Fi Fest Roscoe Born, ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘One Life to Live’ Actor, Dies at 69 — Variety https://t.co/Ak4n2f3HTx https://t.co/rIoMvaU2MX 43 minutes ago Free Loglines Roscoe Born, ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘One Life to Live’ Actor, Dies at 69 — Variety https://t.co/uke3f8b4km https://t.co/Jw1OhLlISx 43 minutes ago Matthew Toffolo Roscoe Born, ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘One Life to Live’ Actor, Dies at 69 — Variety https://t.co/LOVIypAEJE https://t.co/2aGPgRACct 43 minutes ago