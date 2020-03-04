Global  

Back to The Future’s Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox meet for Parkinson’s poker night

Saturday, 7 March 2020
‘All in with Christopher Lloyd at Michael J. Fox Poker Night!’ To help the Michael J. Fox Foundation in its quest to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease, Michael J. Fox met his Back To The Future co-star Christopher Lloyd for a night of charity poker.






Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night ♠️ ♦️

A post shared by Christopher Lloyd (@mrchristopherlloyd) on Mar 5, 2020 at 8:50am PST




All in with @mrchristopherlloyd at @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night!

A post shared by Michael J Fox (@realmikejfox) on Mar 4, 2020 at 3:58pm PST
News video: The iconic 'Back to the Future' duo reunited 35 years later

The iconic 'Back to the Future' duo reunited 35 years later 01:04

 Former ‘Back to the Future’ castmates Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox recently shared a touching reunion during a night of card playing. “Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night,” Lloyd wrote, referencing the speed required for his infamous DeLorean to travel through time. Fox...

'All in': See Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd's sweet 'Back to the Future' reunion photo

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd came together for a "Back to the Future" reunion so epic, they'll be talking about it in 1985.
