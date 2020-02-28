Global  

Post Malone Reassures Fans He's Not High On Drugs

Saturday, 7 March 2020
Post Malone squarely addressed fans who worried he was in a pharmaceutical tailspin ... saying he's clean as a whistle -- never better. Post performed Friday night at the FedExForum in Memphis and told the crowd he was not using ... no way, no how.…
News video: Post Malone Falls On Stage Mid Show & Worries Fans

Post Malone Falls On Stage Mid Show & Worries Fans 02:16

 Justin Bieber talks about his arranged married. Fans worry about Post Malone. Plus - Demi addresses her relapse in a new video.

