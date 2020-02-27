Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Sherry Pie Disqualified from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Over Catfishing

Sherry Pie Disqualified from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Over Catfishing

Extra Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Drag Race Recap: Nicki Minaj Guest Stars on Season 12 Premiere | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap [Video]Drag Race Recap: Nicki Minaj Guest Stars on Season 12 Premiere | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap

Drag Race is BACK! Eliza and Sam are here to break down the season 12 premiere in our new series MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap!

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:30Published

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12: Preview & Predictions | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap [Video]RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12: Preview & Predictions | MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap

Who's excited for more Drag Race? Eliza and Sam are here to break down the season 12 fan-favorites and front-runners in our new series MsMojo's Drag Race RuCap.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sherry Pie Disqualified From ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ After Catfishing Allegations

Following allegations against Sherry Pie for catfishing and exploiting at least five actors over several years, RuPaul's Drag Race announced today that the...
Billboard.com

'RuPaul's Drag Race' contestant Sherry Pie disqualified over catfishing allegations

RuPaul's award-winning competition show announced on Twitter that Sherry Pie has been disqualified following multiple catfishing allegations.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

jamiwithoutE

Jami 🤸🏻‍♀️ RT @RuPaulsDragRace: “In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie’s statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race.… 5 minutes ago

cyamazeballs

𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Charlie 💖 RT @ItsACsLife: “In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie’s statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race.... h… 13 minutes ago

lpz3

Thoughts Aloud🇪🇺🇬🇧🌈 RT @lpz3: Wow! @sherrypienyc from #rupaulsdragrace booted. As it's already filmed up to final they've admitted he makes top 4 but will be a… 25 minutes ago

my19670824

RisaはCOOL！！！！！ RT @NYDailyNews: Sherry Pie, a season 12 contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” has been disqualified from the reality drag queen competition… 1 hour ago

NYDailyNews

New York Daily News Sherry Pie, a season 12 contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” has been disqualified from the reality drag queen compe… https://t.co/U2FMk2eMbJ 2 hours ago

awsomeninja119

awsomeninja119 RT @ItsMeSuperBien: So Sherry Pie is disqualified from Rupaul's Drag Race Season 12. But I saw this post, so is it staged??? Escandalo!!! #… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.