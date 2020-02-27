Sherry Pie Disqualified from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Over Catfishing

Jami 🤸🏻‍♀️ RT @RuPaulsDragRace: “In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie’s statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race.… 5 minutes ago 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Charlie 💖 RT @ItsACsLife: “In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie’s statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race.... h… 13 minutes ago Thoughts Aloud🇪🇺🇬🇧🌈 RT @lpz3: Wow! @sherrypienyc from #rupaulsdragrace booted. As it's already filmed up to final they've admitted he makes top 4 but will be a… 25 minutes ago RisaはCOOL！！！！！ RT @NYDailyNews: Sherry Pie, a season 12 contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” has been disqualified from the reality drag queen competition… 1 hour ago New York Daily News Sherry Pie, a season 12 contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” has been disqualified from the reality drag queen compe… https://t.co/U2FMk2eMbJ 2 hours ago awsomeninja119 RT @ItsMeSuperBien: So Sherry Pie is disqualified from Rupaul's Drag Race Season 12. But I saw this post, so is it staged??? Escandalo!!! #… 2 hours ago