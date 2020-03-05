Global  

'RuPaul Drag Race' Contestant Kicked Off Show After Catfishing Scandal

TMZ.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
'RuPaul's Drag Race' has laid down the hammer on one of their current contestants after a catfishing scandal came to light ... and he copped to it himself. Sherry Pie -- who's real name is Joey Gugliemelli -- was disqualified from filming the rest…
News video: A Milwaukee Contestant on

A Milwaukee Contestant on "RuPaul's Drag Race" 08:06

 Bringing Milwaukee to the main stage is Jaida Essence Hall! Jaida has been wowing the Milwaukee area for a decade, but is now joining the nation's best drag queens on "RuPaul's Drag Race". Queens on RuPaul's drag race are put to the test through many challenges. These challenges include comedy,...

Cast Previews ‘Dragnificent’ [Video]Cast Previews ‘Dragnificent’

The upcoming TLC show “Dragnificent” is all about makeover magic with four former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestants – BeBe Zahara Benet, Jujubee, Thorgy Thor and Alexis Michelle. While..

J-Lo Addresses Oscars Snub | Good Vibes Only [Video]J-Lo Addresses Oscars Snub | Good Vibes Only

This week in the world of entertainment, RuPaul’s Drag Race US returned with Nicki Minaj rocking the guest judge spot. Joe Lycett legally changed his name to Hugo Boss to take on the fashion..

'RuPaul's Drag Race' contestant Sherry Pie disqualified over catfishing allegations

RuPaul's award-winning competition show announced on Twitter that Sherry Pie has been disqualified following multiple catfishing allegations.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Contestant Disqualified After Catfishing Accusations

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Contestant Disqualified After Catfishing AccusationsA contestant has been disqualified from Season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” after multiple men came forward this week to accuse him of posing as a casting...
