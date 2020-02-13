Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Rangers Outfielder Willie Calhoun Hit in the Face with 95 MPH Fastball

Rangers Outfielder Willie Calhoun Hit in the Face with 95 MPH Fastball

TMZ.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun has been hospitalized after getting hit square in the kisser with a fastball nearing 100 MPH. The left fielder got up to bat in the first inning Sunday against the Dodgers for a Spring Training game, and…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Astros Owner And Players Apologize For Cheating Scandal, Rangers Player Responds [Video]Astros Owner And Players Apologize For Cheating Scandal, Rangers Player Responds

Astros owner Jim Crane says he does not believe what they did impacted the game, a Rangers outfielder disagreed on social media. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:52Published

Astros Owner And Players Apologize, Rangers Player Responds [Video]Astros Owner And Players Apologize, Rangers Player Responds

Astros owner Jim Crane says he does not believe what they did impacted the game, a Rangers outfielder disagreed on social media. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rangers’ Calhoun hit in mouth by fastball, taken to hospital

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was hit in the mouth by a fastball Sunday and taken to a hospital. The left-handed hitting...
Seattle Times

Rangers' Willie Calhoun hospitalized after getting hit in face with fastball

The 25-year-old outfielder suffered a scary injury in Arizona on Sunday
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.