Selena Gomez Admits Devastation Having to Kiss Dylan Sprouse While Having a Crush on Cole

AceShowbiz Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', the 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker dubs her first on-camera kiss with the 'Riverdale' star's twin brother was 'one of the worst days' of her life.
Recent related news from verified sources

Selena Gomez on her first kiss with co-star Dylan Sprouse: It was one of the worst days of my life

Singer-actress Selena Gomez has joked that her first kiss with fellow Disney star Dylan Sprouse was one of the worse days of my life. The two kissed on camera...
Mid-Day

After Selena Gomez said kiss with Dylan Sprouse was 'one of the worst days of life', Cole Sprouse trolls brother

On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Selena Gomez recalled her first kiss with Dylan Sprouse on 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody'.
DNA

