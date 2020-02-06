Global  

Marnie the Dog Dies Peacefully at the Age of 18

AceShowbiz Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Shirley Braha, the owner of the Instagram-famous Shih Tzu, breaks the sad news through a lengthy post which reveals the pet will be buried at a pet cemetery in Los Angeles.
