Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Commonwealth Day in colour-coordinated green

Lainey Gossip Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey is underway. I’ll likely post again about it later but since the first photos are coming in, we’ll get started with early observations. Before Sussexit was announced, Meghan Markle was mostly in neutral colours. Over the last week, as House Sussex return...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Meghan Markle to Appear at 2020 Met Gala in May

Meghan Markle to Appear at 2020 Met Gala in May 01:04

 Meghan Markle to Appear at 2020 Met Gala in May Fashion's biggest night will be held at N.Y.C.'s Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4. U.K's 'The Sun' says that Markle will not attend the show with husband Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex will instead join British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan and Harry complete final royal duty [Video]Meghan and Harry complete final royal duty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have completed their last official royal engagement.

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:37Published

WEB EXTRA: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Final Royal Duties [Video]WEB EXTRA: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Final Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their last official appearance as senior members of Britain's Royal Family Monday at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to appear at final engagement before exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to appear at final engagement before exitHarry and Meghan will join the Queen and other key members of the family for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey
Tamworth Herald

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton at final official engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton at final official engagementBuckingham Palace gave further details of Harry and Meghan's appearance at the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey next week
Tamworth Herald

ndeyfa2

Ndey Fatou My little sister called me the other day and was super excited about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to her… https://t.co/Rav6eYrsiY 5 seconds ago

aster_ts

Aster_ts Prince William Says Brief Hello to Meghan Markle and Pr...https://t.co/mKzJdkXeLt 14 seconds ago

andstillrise

⚖️You want my Vote! Grovel!!!👸🏽✊🏾 RT @ZoeForsey: And they're done! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have driven away from their final ever royal engagement 📷 by PA https://t.c… 21 seconds ago

MrsLtSeveride

Jessica Lynn RT @enews: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reunite With Prince William and Kate Middleton for Final Royal Engagement https://t.co/0tbdJwiJ3I 26 seconds ago

jowxm

joanne evans Meghan Markle and Prince Harry awkwardly greet Kate & William at Commonwealth service | Royal | News |… https://t.co/WL6Z8bs4DX 28 seconds ago

NinNinGen5

Ningen 💜💜💜 RT @henryscousin: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love language is out of this world. I felt like I just watched a conversation happen! Im… 29 seconds ago

freepeeper

𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗣𝗨𝗥𝗣𝗢𝗦𝗘 RT @tennisfanv3: Meghan Markle Delivers a Mic Drop Fashion Moment at Commonwealth Day. “Since they arrived in London last week to wrap up… 33 seconds ago

trashchanyeol

pcbye 💕 RT @SAlNTLUST: Princess Diana’s revenge dress after Prince Charles cheated on her and Meghan Markle’s revenge dress attending Prince Harry’… 1 minute ago

