Princess Cruise Lines Sued by Quarantined Passengers Claiming Coronavirus Exposure

TMZ.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus is now turning legal -- a quarantined cruise in California has been sued for allegedly putting passengers at risk ... when they knew the virus was running rampant on the ship. Ronald and Eva Weissberger -- two elderly passengers who…
News video: Cruise Ship Passengers To Be Quarantined At Texas Base, Gov. Abbott Says

Cruise Ship Passengers To Be Quarantined At Texas Base, Gov. Abbott Says 00:44

 Gov. Abbott said in a news release Sunday that “approximately 90 Texans” are among the unspecified number of U.S. citizens expected to arrive at Lackland Air Force Base.

Recent related news from verified sources

Grand Princess cruise ship passengers bound for coronavirus quarantine in California, elsewhere

An ocean liner barred from returning to port in San Francisco due to a coronavirus outbreak on board will dock briefly at a nearby terminal in Oakland, where...
Reuters

21 people on cruise ship that visited Hawaii have tested positive for the coronavirus

Twenty-one people onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship have tested positive for the coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence announced during a news conference...
bizjournals


