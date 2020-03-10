Global  

'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Scrap Audience Due To Coronavirus

TMZ.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020
The coronavirus scare has now made its way to two of the most popular shows on television -- "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune." Production sources at the two shows tell TMZ ... as of Tuesday, 'Wheel' and 'Jeopardy' will be shot without live…
News video: 'Jeopardy!' And 'Wheel Of Fortune' To Tape Without Audiences Due To Coronavirus Concerns

'Jeopardy!' And 'Wheel Of Fortune' To Tape Without Audiences Due To Coronavirus Concerns 00:47

 "Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will tape without studio audiences amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Katie Johnston reports.

