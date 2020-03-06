Global  

Harvey Weinstein Asks Judge for 5 Year Sentence in Rape Case

TMZ.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein is asking the judge who will sentence him Wednesday for mercy ... a 5 year prison sentence. Weinstein's lawyers filed legal docs late Monday, laying out personal matters they want the judge to consider in handing down the sentence.…
Harvey Weinstein Falls, Hits Head At Rikers Island [Video]Harvey Weinstein Falls, Hits Head At Rikers Island

Convicted rapists Harvey Weinstein is being treated at Rikers Island infirmary after falling and hitting his head. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Harvey Weinstein being moved to Rikers Island jail [Video]Harvey Weinstein being moved to Rikers Island jail

Harvey Weinstein is being moved to the infirmary at Rikers Island prison, after he was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sex act last week.

Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein beg for lenient sentence, citing disgraced movie mogul's charitable work, health issues

Attorneys for convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein begged the judge for leniency citing numerous health ailments that the 67-year-old faces and pointing to former...
Harvey Weinstein prosecutors seek tough sentence for his 'lifetime of abuse'

Harvey Weinstein prosecutors ask judge to impose sentence reflecting longstanding abusive behavior, sexual and otherwise.
