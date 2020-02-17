The American-Polish model, who just gives birth to her daughter in last November, brags about being close to getting her pre-pregnancy body back after '5 weeks of some major struggles' and 'intense workouts.'



Recent related videos from verified sources Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick welcome their first child Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick welcome their first child The pair welcomed a baby boy into the world on Saturday (22.02.20), with Daniella reported to have given birth in Tel-Aviv in Israel. A.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:00Published 2 weeks ago Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Admits She Wants To Do A Nude Post-Baby Photoshoot Mercedes "MJ" Javid has no problem showing off her post-baby body after giving birth to her son Shams Francis. The Shahs of Sunset star dished to OKMagazine.com about whether or not she would ever.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 05:28Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Joanna Krupa Already Back in Her 'Pre-Pregnancy Bikini' 4 Months After Giving Birth https://t.co/AYmFsVJpym https://t.co/IBRWRyBFai 1 hour ago