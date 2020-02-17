Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Joanna Krupa Already Back in Her 'Pre-Pregnancy Bikini' 4 Months After Giving Birth

Joanna Krupa Already Back in Her 'Pre-Pregnancy Bikini' 4 Months After Giving Birth

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The American-Polish model, who just gives birth to her daughter in last November, brags about being close to getting her pre-pregnancy body back after '5 weeks of some major struggles' and 'intense workouts.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick welcome their first child [Video]Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick welcome their first child

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick welcome their first child The pair welcomed a baby boy into the world on Saturday (22.02.20), with Daniella reported to have given birth in Tel-Aviv in Israel. A..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:00Published

Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Admits She Wants To Do A Nude Post-Baby Photoshoot [Video]Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Admits She Wants To Do A Nude Post-Baby Photoshoot

Mercedes "MJ" Javid has no problem showing off her post-baby body after giving birth to her son Shams Francis. The Shahs of Sunset star dished to OKMagazine.com about whether or not she would ever..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 05:28Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Joanna Krupa Already Back in Her 'Pre-Pregnancy Bikini' 4 Months After Giving Birth https://t.co/AYmFsVJpym https://t.co/IBRWRyBFai 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.