'AHS' Alum Harry Hains' Cause of Death Revealed

Before his cause of death was revealed by Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, his mother Jane Badler revealed he 'struggled with mental illness and addiction.'



Recent related news from verified sources 'AHS' Actor Harry Hains' Cause of Death Revealed American Horror Story actor Harry Hains died at the young age of 27 back in January and now his cause of death has been revealed. The Los Angels County Medical...

Just Jared 16 hours ago



American Horror Story Actor Harry Hains' Cause of Death Revealed American Horror Story actor Harry Hains' cause of death has been revealed. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Hains died from...

E! Online 19 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this