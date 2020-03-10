Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > New trailer for Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise is a weird vibe

New trailer for Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise is a weird vibe

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The first trailer for Jungle Cruise left me merely whelmed. It came across as a knock-off of The Mummy (the good one), and I was not sold on the chemistry of Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, or the lack of jokes in the trailer. This morning, however, we have a new, MUCH better trailer for Jungle Crui...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Jungle Cruise' Official Trailer (2020)

'Jungle Cruise' Official Trailer (2020) 02:03

 The Rock and Emily Blunt team up on this adventurous adaptation of the Disney park ride

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The new Mercedes-Benz Vito Trailer [Video]The new Mercedes-Benz Vito Trailer

The new Mercedes-Benz Vito Trailer

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 01:00Published

Jungle Cruise [Video]Jungle Cruise

Disney's Jungle Cruise - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson team up for adventure in lighthearted 'Jungle Cruise' trailer

Dwayne Johnson is heading back to the jungle — not for another Jumanji sequel (not yet, anyway), but for Disney's Jungle Cruise. Johnson plays an explorer who...
Mashable

Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Show Off Some of the 'Jungle Cruise' Comedy Elements In New Trailer

The best part of the Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland is the comedy of the skippers! When Disney announced they were doing a movie based off of the ride, many...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just Jared

Tweets about this

MROJO33419817

MR OJO RT @genesiscinemas: #newtraileralert🚨 Watch the new trailer for #JungleCruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. In #genesiscinemas N… 2 minutes ago

Luca_Forzin

Luca Forzin Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Show Off Some of the 'Jungle Cruise' Comedy Elements In New Trailer The best part of… https://t.co/DfSNYoHxiA 2 minutes ago

PoldiAnslinger

Poldi Anslinger RT @JungleCruise: Watch the new trailer for Disney's #JungleCruise starring Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) and Emily Blunt. In theaters July 24!… 5 minutes ago

ThatsITLA

Tee/ThatsITLA ‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Turn A Disney Attraction Into An Adventure https://t.co/He9U80VKtx 10 minutes ago

Knight_Melody1

Melody Knight New ‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer Reveals More of Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson’s Wild River Ride https://t.co/MZTnKsFYKU 11 minutes ago

symsq_

cd RT @DisneyStudios: Watch the new trailer for Disney's #JungleCruise starring Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) and Emily Blunt. In theaters July 24… 15 minutes ago

symsq_

cd RT @DisneyD23: Watch the new trailer for Disney's #JungleCruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. In theaters July 24! https://t.co/… 16 minutes ago

Milieunet

Erik van Erne Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson team up for adventure in lighthearted 'Jungle Cruise' trailer https://t.co/j77rAqHB8b 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.