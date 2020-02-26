Global  

'InfoWars' Host Alex Jones Arrested for DWI in Texas

TMZ.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Alex Jones has a fresh DWI case deep in the heart of Texas ... the former "InfoWars" host was busted early Tuesday morning in the Austin-area. Jones was booked around 12:30 AM ... according to the Travis County Sheriff's Department. He was back on…
News video: Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested In Texas For DWI

Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested In Texas For DWI 00:40

 Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested for DWI in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, authorities said Tuesday. Jones...
Seattle Times

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones charged with DWI in Texas, authorities say

Texas police say Austin-based Alex Jones was booked into the Travis County Jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated just after midnight Tuesday.  
USATODAY.com

