Floyd Mayweather's Ex-GF Josie Harris Dies, Found Dead In Car

TMZ.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Josie Harris -- who has 3 children with Floyd Mayweather -- was found dead at her home in Valencia, CA on Monday night ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. Law enforcement sources tell us ... officials were called to the home around 9:30 PM and when they…
News video: Former Girlfriend Of Floyd Mayweather Found Dead

Former Girlfriend Of Floyd Mayweather Found Dead 00:30

 Josie Harris, Floyd Mayweather’s former girlfriend and mother of three of his children, was reportedly found dead in a car outside of her Valencia, California home on Monday.

