Coronavirus and SARS: Why do new diseases come from China?

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Why did Coronavirus strain COVID-19 begin in China? Vox takes a look:







Both SARS and COVID-19 are in the “coronavirus” family, and both appear to have emerged from animals in China’s notorious wildlife markets. Experts had long predicted that these markets, known to be potential sources of disease, would enable another outbreak. The markets, and the wildlife trade that supports them, are the underlying problem of these pandemics; until China solves that problem, more are likely to emerge.







China’s wildlife-farming industry has been shut down by Chinese officials. Why did Coronavirus strain COVID-19 begin in China? Vox takes a look:Both SARS and COVID-19 are in the “coronavirus” family, and both appear to have emerged from animals in China’s notorious wildlife markets. Experts had long predicted that these markets, known to be potential sources of disease, would enable another outbreak. The markets, and the wildlife trade that supports them, are the underlying problem of these pandemics; until China solves that problem, more are likely to emerge.China’s wildlife-farming industry has been shut down by Chinese officials. 👓 View full article

