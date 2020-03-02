Global  

Golden State Warriors Will Play Home Games Without Fans Due To Coronavirus

TMZ.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The Governor of Washington has also announced a ban on large events in 3 counties ... which means Sunday's XFL game in Seattle between the Dragons and L.A. Wildcats will be played without fans. The Seattle Mariners will not play at home for the…
News video: Warriors, Chase Center To Meet With Mayor Breed To Find Coronavirus Solution

Warriors, Chase Center To Meet With Mayor Breed To Find Coronavirus Solution 02:26

 Chase Center and the Warriors welcomed fans to Tuesday night's game despite San Francisco's recommendations against holding large gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak. Betty Yu reports. (3-10-2020)

Warriors v Nets becomes first NBA fixture behind closed doors because of coronavirus

The Golden State Warriors will play their home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.
BBC News

Beal continues scoring barrage with 34 points as Wizards win

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bradley Beal had 34 points, eight assists and a season-best five steals, and the Washington Wizards won on the Golden State Warriors’...
Seattle Times


