Golden State Warriors Will Play Home Games Without Fans Due To Coronavirus
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () The Governor of Washington has also announced a ban on large events in 3 counties ... which means Sunday's XFL game in Seattle between the Dragons and L.A. Wildcats will be played without fans. The Seattle Mariners will not play at home for the…
Chase Center and the Warriors welcomed fans to Tuesday night's game despite San Francisco's recommendations against holding large gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak. Betty Yu reports. (3-10-2020)