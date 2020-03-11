Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > NCAA Bans Fans From March Madness Tournaments Over Coronavirus Concerns

NCAA Bans Fans From March Madness Tournaments Over Coronavirus Concerns

TMZ.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
NCAA President Mark Emmert just announced fans WILL BE BANNED from both the men's and women's basketball tournaments this month ... and it's all 'cause of Coronavirus. "I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: March Sadness: NCAA tournament to be played without fans

March Sadness: NCAA tournament to be played without fans 00:44

 The March Madness for both men and women's tournaments due to coronavirus fears.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NCAA Won't Let Fans To Attend March Madness Tournament Games During Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]NCAA Won't Let Fans To Attend March Madness Tournament Games During Coronavirus Outbreak

The NCAA is limiting attendance at its events during March Madness, amid concerns of coronavirus as more cases pop up across the country.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:15Published

Fans at Big 12 tournament amid coronavirus concerns [Video]Fans at Big 12 tournament amid coronavirus concerns

Fans are still at the Big 12 tournament Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri, amid coronavirus concerns.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NCAA Officially Bans Fans From Attending March Madness Games Because Of Coronavirus

This isn't good
Daily Caller Also reported by •NewsdayDenver PostIndependentNYTimes.comDelawareonlineCBC.cabizjournals

NCAA March Madness tournament to be held without fans

College basketball fans will have to enjoy the madness from a distance. The general public won’t be allowed to attend this year’s NCAA men’s and women’s...
bizjournals Also reported by •NewsdayDenver PostIndependentNYTimes.comDelawareonlineCBC.caBusiness Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics NCAA Bans Fans From March Madness Tournaments Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/2liYrG7ASv 41 seconds ago

Lady_Blevins

Sarah Smith Blevins RT @TMZ: NCAA Bans Fans From March Madness Tournaments Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/jJIYNtEYoZ 5 minutes ago

gavlane68

Gavin Osborn NCAA bans fans from attending? I lose $800 on Wrestling championship tix and airfare? #BlameJameis 6 minutes ago

hamradioshow

Ham Radio Show NCAA Bans Fans From March Madness Tournaments Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/9loxCff9cO 6 minutes ago

unfilterradio

UNFILTERED RADIO NCAA Bans Fans From March Madness Tournaments Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/tTPXxvPTWD 6 minutes ago

andyblandina

Andrew Blandina RT @NevadaJack2: NCAA officially BANS spectators from March Madness games https://t.co/f4AlLnHm3H 6 minutes ago

pbpost

The Palm Beach Post NCAA bans fans from basketball tournaments due to coronavirus concerns https://t.co/u1izJEL1AY 6 minutes ago

Randi25222519

Randi Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: NCAA Officially Bans Fans From Attending March Madness Games Becau… https://t.co/mHTWBdDqVE 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.