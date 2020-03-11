Global  

Rose McGowan Disappointed Ben Affleck Didn't Speak Up Against Harvey Weinstein

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Making a reference to the actor's stint as Batman, the 'Charmed' actress writes on her Twitter account, 'It must be so wearying playing a superhero instead of being one.'
