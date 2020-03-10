Global  

Jazz/Thunder Game Postponed After Rudy Gobert Illness, Cops Shut Down Arena

Thursday, 12 March 2020
The OKC Thunder vs. Utah Jazz game has been officially postponed after the match-up was allegedly delayed over Rudy Gobert's illness ... and the scene is straight-up bizarre. The players were seconds from tip-off at Chesapeake Energy Arena in OKC…
