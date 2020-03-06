Global  

Harvey Weinstein Back in Hospital for Complication Related to His Back Surgery

AceShowbiz Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
A spokesman for the convicted movie producer states that his client, who has been sentenced to 23 years behind bars, is expected to be held overnight in Bellevue Hospital after suffering chest pains.
