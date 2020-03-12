Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Rita Wilson Jokes About Her 'Coronavirus Vacation' Following Diagnosis

Rita Wilson Jokes About Her 'Coronavirus Vacation' Following Diagnosis

Entertainment Tonight Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The singer's husband, Tom Hanks, also tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

US actor Tom Hanks and wife test positive for Coronavirus in Australia, fans upset | Oneindia News [Video]US actor Tom Hanks and wife test positive for Coronavirus in Australia, fans upset | Oneindia News

TOM HANKS FANS AS THE THE US ACTOR AND HIS WIFE RITA WILSON HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH CORONAVIRUS WHILE FILMING IN AUSTRALIA. THE 63-YEAR-OLD ACADEMY AWARD-WINNING ACTOR IS CURRENTLY ON THE GOLD COAST..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:41Published

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have revealed that they have tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia. Hanks shared the news on his Instagram page, shortly after the virus was declared a..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:22Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

whypad

Godfrey #FBPE 🇪🇺 RT @EcoInternetDrGB: Rita Wilson Jokes About Her '#Coronavirus Vacation' Following Diagnosis: ET https://t.co/g7JLz5VWWc More w/ RSS: http… 56 minutes ago

RadioGeniusProd

RadioGeniusPrep RT @ICONvoice: Rita Wilson Jokes About Her 'Coronavirus Vacation' Following Diagnosis https://t.co/0ZUEEC5NlJ #music #entertainment #buzz h… 58 minutes ago

ICONvoice

ICON Voice Rita Wilson Jokes About Her 'Coronavirus Vacation' Following Diagnosis https://t.co/0ZUEEC5NlJ #music… https://t.co/0SnoBynPAq 1 hour ago

alicemorancc192

Alice Moran RT @etnow: Rita Wilson is staying lighthearted about her coronavirus diagnosis. https://t.co/aJot5J2yrM 1 hour ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet w/ Coronavirus News 24/7 Rita Wilson Jokes About Her '#Coronavirus Vacation' Following Diagnosis: ET https://t.co/g7JLz5VWWc More w/ RSS: https://t.co/antmkmwzhJ 1 hour ago

kristoferkawas

kristoferkawas Rita Wilson Jokes About Her 'Coronavirus Vacation' Following Diagnosis The singer's husband, Tom Hanks, also tested… https://t.co/q00k6HDESo 1 hour ago

alisan_uk

Alisan 📖 Rita Wilson Jokes About Her 'Coronavirus Vacation' Following Diagnosis https://t.co/OMgnhdiWch https://t.co/OfEzIMowXX 1 hour ago

etnow

Entertainment Tonight Rita Wilson is staying lighthearted about her coronavirus diagnosis. https://t.co/aJot5J2yrM 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.