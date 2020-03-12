Rita Wilson Jokes About Her 'Coronavirus Vacation' Following Diagnosis

US actor Tom Hanks and wife test positive for Coronavirus in Australia, fans upset | Oneindia News TOM HANKS FANS AS THE THE US ACTOR AND HIS WIFE RITA WILSON HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH CORONAVIRUS WHILE FILMING IN AUSTRALIA. THE 63-YEAR-OLD ACADEMY AWARD-WINNING ACTOR IS CURRENTLY ON THE GOLD COAST.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:41Published 4 hours ago