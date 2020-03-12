Global  

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus Teammate, Daniele Rugani, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Entertainment Tonight Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Rugani played in a match against Inter Milan on Sunday.
News video: Juventus defender Rugani first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus

Juventus defender Rugani first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus 01:06

 Daniele Rugani of Juventus becomes the first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus.

Cristiano Ronaldo stuck in Portugal after Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus and forces players into quarantine

Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic after his Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for COVID-19. Ronaldo, the...
talkSPORT

Juventus' Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

Juventus' Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirusCoronavirus has caused Serie A to be suspended until April 3 and Juventus have confirmed Daniele Rugani has contracted it. Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani...
WorldNews

