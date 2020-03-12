Global  

Chet Hanks Says Parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'Aren't Worried' After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Entertainment Tonight Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The 29-year-old musician said his parents 'are both fine' and 'not even that sick,' just taking the necessary health precautions.
News video: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus 00:18

 Actor Tom Hanks announce Wednesday that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Test Positive For The Coronavirus [Video]Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Test Positive For The Coronavirus

The couple were in Australia when they started feeling &quot;a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.&quot;

US actor Tom Hanks and wife test positive for Coronavirus in Australia, fans upset | Oneindia News [Video]US actor Tom Hanks and wife test positive for Coronavirus in Australia, fans upset | Oneindia News

TOM HANKS FANS AS THE THE US ACTOR AND HIS WIFE RITA WILSON HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH CORONAVIRUS WHILE FILMING IN AUSTRALIA. THE 63-YEAR-OLD ACADEMY AWARD-WINNING ACTOR IS CURRENTLY ON THE GOLD COAST..

Tom Hanks' rapper son Chet Haze says father is 'not trippin'' over coronavirus diagnosis

Rapper's parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, were diagnosed with COVID-19 while working in Australia
Independent

Tom Hanks Says He Has Coronavirus

The Oscar-winning actor said he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive while in Australia, where he is set to begin production on a film.
NYTimes.com


