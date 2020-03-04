Global  

Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert & More New York Late Night Shows Nix Audiences Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Entertainment Tonight Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Multiple TV shows have announced that they will continue to tape new episodes without live studio audiences.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo On School Closures, Hand Sanitizer Price Gouging And More

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo On School Closures, Hand Sanitizer Price Gouging And More 37:50

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo was joined by state health officials to give an update on coronavirus in New York.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Outsiders' on stage at Theatre of Youth brings the classic story to life [Video]'The Outsiders' on stage at Theatre of Youth brings the classic story to life

A classic coming of age story springs to life on stage at the Theatre Of Youth. "The Outsiders" Runs through April 5th with a limited number of public performances. Based on the book written more than..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:52Published

Coronavirus Update: NYC Cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade [Video]Coronavirus Update: NYC Cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade

As concerns about the coronavirus spread, for the first time ever the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will not happen in New York City - and other large gathering and institutions are following suit...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Late night shows nix live audiences as coronavirus spreads

As the coronavirus outbreak worsens, late night is going staff and guests only. On Wednesday, multiple New York-based productions — including The Tonight...
Mashable

Late night hosts ridicule Trump for botching coronavirus response

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert both mocked the president for misunderstanding how vaccines work
Independent

